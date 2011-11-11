Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.37 7.76 18.00 (+7.9 pct) (-0.6 pct) (+4.2%) Operating 289 mln 60 mln 800 mln
(+375.9 pct) (-75.3 pct)
(-9.4%) Recurring 382 mln 64 mln 800 mln (+494.4 pct) (-80.5 pct) (-10.0%) Net
prft 89 mln loss 632 mln prft 500 mln EPS prft Y3.23 loss Y22.73 prft Y17.99
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Rheon Automatic Machinery Co Ltd is a food-processing machine maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6272.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest