Nov 11 (Reuters) -

RHEON AUTOMATIC MACHINERY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.37 7.76 18.00 (+7.9 pct) (-0.6 pct) (+4.2%) Operating 289 mln 60 mln 800 mln

(+375.9 pct) (-75.3 pct)

(-9.4%) Recurring 382 mln 64 mln 800 mln (+494.4 pct) (-80.5 pct) (-10.0%) Net

prft 89 mln loss 632 mln prft 500 mln EPS prft Y3.23 loss Y22.73 prft Y17.99

Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Rheon Automatic Machinery Co Ltd is a food-processing machine maker.

