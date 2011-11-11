Nov 11 (Reuters) -

THE YACHIYO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.07 22.67 42.90 (-2.6 pct) (+2.3 pct) (-0.9%) Recurring 4.12 3.55 7.00

(+15.8 pct) (+704.0 pct) (+10.3%) Net 3.31 3.87 5.10 (-14.6 pct) (+162.3 pct) (-23.0%) EPS

Y220.53 Y258.30 Y310.29

Annual div Y60.00 Y70.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y30.00

NOTE - The Yachiyo Bank Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

