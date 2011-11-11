Nov 11 (Reuters) -
THE YACHIYO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.07
22.67 42.90
(-2.6 pct) (+2.3 pct) (-0.9%)
Recurring 4.12 3.55 7.00
(+15.8 pct) (+704.0 pct)
(+10.3%) Net 3.31
3.87 5.10
(-14.6 pct) (+162.3 pct) (-23.0%) EPS
Y220.53 Y258.30 Y310.29
Annual div
Y60.00 Y70.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y30.00
NOTE - The Yachiyo Bank Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8409.TK1.