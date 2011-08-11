BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
SORITON SYSTEMS K.K COM STK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.86 2.23 4.60 11.00 (-16.6 pct) (-17.4 pct) Operating loss 328 mln loss 216 mln loss 200 mln prft 400 mln Recurring loss 386 mln loss 379 mln loss 250 mln prft 350 mln Net loss 220 mln loss 267 mln loss 135 mln prft 200 mln EPS loss Y44.76 loss Y54.28 loss Y27.36 prft Y40.53
NOTE - Soriton Systems K.K Com Stk is the full company name.
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal