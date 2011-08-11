BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
ALLIED TELESIS HOLDINGS K.K.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.37 17.79 34.50 (-13.6 pct) (+17.0 pct) (-3.7%) Operating loss 403 mln prft 746 mln prft 940 mln (-57.8%) Recurring loss 452 mln prft 212 mln prft 770 mln
(-22.3%) Net
loss 618 mln prft 36 mln prft 120 mln
(-80.1%)
EPS loss Y5.20 prft Y0.26 prft Y1.01 EPS
Y0.25 Annual div
Y3.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Allied Telesis Holdings K.K. produces local area network (LAN)-related equipment, including routers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6835.TK1.
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal