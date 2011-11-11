Nov 11 (Reuters) -
FAVORINA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 707 mln
1.03 1.51
(-31.0 pct) (-20.7 pct) (-20.9%)
Operating loss 132 mln loss 14 mln loss 244 mln
Recurring loss 132 mln loss 14 mln
loss 245 mln Net loss 136 mln
loss 64 mln loss 247 mln EPS loss
Y297.74 loss Y139.47 loss Y537.20 Shares
469,866 469,866
NOTE - Favorina Co Ltd was formed in December 2003 by
taking over shares of IT consulting company Site Design.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3726.TK1.