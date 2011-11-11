Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FAVORINA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 707 mln 1.03 1.51 (-31.0 pct) (-20.7 pct) (-20.9%) Operating loss 132 mln loss 14 mln loss 244 mln

Recurring loss 132 mln loss 14 mln loss 245 mln Net loss 136 mln loss 64 mln loss 247 mln EPS loss Y297.74 loss Y139.47 loss Y537.20 Shares

469,866 469,866

NOTE - Favorina Co Ltd was formed in December 2003 by taking over shares of IT consulting company Site Design.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3726.TK1.