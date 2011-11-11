Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KANEYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.65
4.20 9.60
(+10.7 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+0.6%)
Operating prft 8 mln loss 11 mln prft 85 mln
(+18.3%) Recurring loss 15 mln loss
35 mln prft 35 mln
(+80.1%) Net
loss 26 mln loss 45 mln prft 24 mln
(+756.0%)
EPS loss Y1.87 loss Y3.21
prft Y1.71 Shares 14 mln
14 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Kaneyo Co Ltd is a synthetic fibre yarn maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3209.TK1.