Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KANEYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.65 4.20 9.60 (+10.7 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+0.6%) Operating prft 8 mln loss 11 mln prft 85 mln (+18.3%) Recurring loss 15 mln loss 35 mln prft 35 mln

(+80.1%) Net

loss 26 mln loss 45 mln prft 24 mln

(+756.0%)

EPS loss Y1.87 loss Y3.21 prft Y1.71 Shares 14 mln 14 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Kaneyo Co Ltd is a synthetic fibre yarn maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3209.TK1.