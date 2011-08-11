Aug 11 (Reuters) -
J TRUST CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.77
4.47 7.49 16.40
(-15.6 pct) (+7.8 pct)
Operating 579 mln 1.38 796 mln
2.45 (-58.0 pct) (+320.6 pct)
Recurring 586 mln
1.39 825 mln 2.50
(-57.7 pct) (+270.5 pct) Net
377 mln 916 mln 581 mln
1.71 (-58.8 pct) (+50.8 pct)
EPS Y12.63
Y30.92 Y19.47 Y57.05
Diluted EPS Y12.54 Y30.71
NOTE - J Trust Co Ltd is a loan company targeting at small
businesses.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
