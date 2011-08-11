Aug 11 (Reuters) -

J TRUST CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.77 4.47 7.49 16.40 (-15.6 pct) (+7.8 pct) Operating 579 mln 1.38 796 mln

2.45 (-58.0 pct) (+320.6 pct)

Recurring 586 mln 1.39 825 mln 2.50 (-57.7 pct) (+270.5 pct) Net

377 mln 916 mln 581 mln 1.71 (-58.8 pct) (+50.8 pct)

EPS Y12.63 Y30.92 Y19.47 Y57.05 Diluted EPS Y12.54 Y30.71

NOTE - J Trust Co Ltd is a loan company targeting at small businesses.

