Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NANTO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 41.77 43.37 81.00 (-3.6 pct) (-4.5 pct) (-2.2%) Recurring 2.84 6.88 8.00

(-58.7 pct) (+6.1 pct) (-30.1%) Net 1.86 3.51 5.00 (-46.8 pct) (-28.3 pct) (-24.0%) EPS

Y6.76 Y12.72 Y18.13

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Nanto Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

