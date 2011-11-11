Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NANTO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 41.77
43.37 81.00
(-3.6 pct) (-4.5 pct) (-2.2%)
Recurring 2.84 6.88 8.00
(-58.7 pct) (+6.1 pct)
(-30.1%) Net 1.86
3.51 5.00
(-46.8 pct) (-28.3 pct) (-24.0%) EPS
Y6.76 Y12.72 Y18.13
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Nanto Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8367.TK1.