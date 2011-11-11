Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MISAWA HOMES CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 182.63
169.75 378.00
(+7.6 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+10.7%)
Operating 5.47 3.83 10.50
(+42.8 pct) (-10.6 pct)
(+20.4%) Recurring 4.88
3.24 9.50
(+50.7 pct) (-11.6 pct) (+20.6%) Net
3.70 401 mln 6.00
(+821.1 pct) (-71.7 pct)
(+91.5%) EPS Y99.79
Y10.83 Y162.00 Diluted EPS
Y34.70 Y3.31
Annual div nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Misawa Homes Co., Ltd. was formed August 2003 by
combining prefab housing maker Misawa Homes and its three
listed affiliates.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1722.TK1.