Aug 11 (Reuters) -

J-REP CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.09 1.94 2.20 4.41 (-44.2 pct) (-80.2 pct) Operating 311 mln 424 mln 595 mln

1.21 (-26.6 pct)

Recurring 75 mln 179 mln 114 mln 208 mln

(-58.0 pct)

Net 111 mln 376 mln

117 mln 130 mln

(-70.3 pct)

EPS Y759.40 Y2,565.58

Y794.45 Y882.72 Diluted EPS Y636.60 Y2,559.33

NOTE - J-Rep Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8992.TK1.