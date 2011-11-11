Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOKKAIDO CHUO BUS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.23 10.07 Operating prft 19 mln loss 280 mln Recurring prft 71 mln loss 230 mln Net prft 29 mln loss 160 mln

NOTE - Hokkaido Chuo Bus Co Ltd is a regional bas company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9085.TK1.