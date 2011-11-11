Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHIRAI ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.10 6.20 Operating prft 57 mln loss 100 mln Recurring prft 81 mln loss 70 mln Net prft 33 mln loss 75 mln

NOTE - Shirai Electronics Industrial Co Ltd is engaged in printed-wiring board business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6658.TK1.