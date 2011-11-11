Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHIKOKU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 26.04 25.65 47.00 (+1.5 pct) (+4.8 pct) (-4.5%) Recurring 5.42 3.29 4.00

(+64.7 pct) (+452.1 pct) (-19.1%) Net 3.58 2.52 4.00 (+41.6 pct) (+50.2 pct) (+2.2%) EPS

Y16.54 Y11.68 Y18.50

Annual div Y5.50 Y5.50 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Shikoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8387.TK1.