Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SHIKOKU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 26.04
25.65 47.00
(+1.5 pct) (+4.8 pct) (-4.5%)
Recurring 5.42 3.29 4.00
(+64.7 pct) (+452.1 pct)
(-19.1%) Net 3.58
2.52 4.00
(+41.6 pct) (+50.2 pct) (+2.2%) EPS
Y16.54 Y11.68 Y18.50
Annual div
Y5.50 Y5.50
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Shikoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8387.TK1.