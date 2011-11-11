Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
A.C HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.88 2.99 Operating loss 564 mln loss 487 mln Recurring loss 512 mln loss 276 mln Net 398 mln 663 mln
NOTE - A.C Holdings Co Ltd is a contractor for underground civil engineering works. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1783.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest