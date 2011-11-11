Nov 11 (Reuters) -

A.C HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.88 2.99 Operating loss 564 mln loss 487 mln Recurring loss 512 mln loss 276 mln Net 398 mln 663 mln

NOTE - A.C Holdings Co Ltd is a contractor for underground civil engineering works. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1783.TK1.