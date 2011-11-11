Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KING INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.84 3.68 5.00

(+4.3 pct) (+6.0 pct) Operating 101 mln 61 mln 100 mln

(+65.2 pct) Recurring 127 mln 106 mln 150 mln

(+20.3 pct) Net 120 mln 94 mln 150 mln

(+26.6 pct) EPS Y6.78 Y5.35 Y8.45

NOTE - King Industrial Co Ltd is a maker of fire-resistant safes and cash registers.

