Aug 11 (Reuters) -

NITTO SEIKO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.78 12.72 22.42 (-15.2 pct) (+43.0 pct) (-11.2%) Operating 615 mln 1.26 1.19

(-51.0 pct) (-39.1%) Recurring 637 mln 1.28 1.19 (-50.3 pct) (-37.3%) Net

350 mln 698 mln 650 mln

(-49.9 pct) (-26.2%) EPS Y8.98 Y17.73 Y16.68 Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Nitto Seiko Co Ltd is a major maker of industrial screws.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5957.TK1.