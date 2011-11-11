Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PIGMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.31
18.85 36.00
(-8.2 pct) (+32.3 pct) (-5.0%)
Operating 213 mln 713 mln 1.00
(-70.1 pct)
(-25.8%) Recurring 231 mln
711 mln 900 mln (-67.5
pct) (-31.0%) Net
133 mln 430 mln 480 mln
(-68.9 pct)
(-38.5%) EPS Y8.50
Y27.37 Y30.54 Annual div
Y6.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Nippon Pigment Co Ltd is a top specialist maker of
resin colouring compounds and colouring agents.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
