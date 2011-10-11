Oct 11 (Reuters) -

TAY TWO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.77

37.00

(-4.9%) Operating

272 mln 700 mln (-21.7%) Recurring 281 mln

700 mln

(-20.3%) Net loss 140 mln prft 100 mln

(-74.4%)

EPS loss Y270.73 prft Y193.14 Shares 551,400 551,400

Annual div

Y220.00 Y260.00 -Q2 div Y110.00 Y150.00

-Q4 div Y110.00

Y110.00

NOTE - Tay Two Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

