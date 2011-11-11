Nov 11 (Reuters) -

CHUGAI RO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.80 17.88 36.00 (-11.7 pct) (+10.4 pct) (-5.9%) Operating 660 mln 1.72 1.70

(-61.5 pct) (+90.9 pct) (-55.9%) Recurring 644 mln 1.77 1.80 (-63.6 pct) (+76.4 pct) (-55.0%) Net

403 mln 1.10 1.30

(-63.5 pct) (+90.7 pct) (-43.8%) EPS Y4.77 Y12.58 Y15.42 Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Chugai Ro Co Ltd is a large industrial furnace maker.

