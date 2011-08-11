UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
MATSUMOTO YUSHI-SEIYAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.33 6.57 13.65 27.80 (+11.6 pct) (+18.4 pct) Operating 378 mln 452 mln 625 mln
1.35 (-16.3 pct) (+341.4 pct)
Recurring 424 mln 515 mln 785 mln 1.70 (-17.6 pct) (+159.4 pct) Net
261 mln 307 mln 480 mln 1.04 (-14.9 pct) (+209.8 pct)
EPS Y25.74 Y30.24 Y47.16 Y102.17
NOTE - Matsumoto Yushi-seiyaku Co Ltd is a comprehensive maker of surfactants for textile industry.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4365.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors