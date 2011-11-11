Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MIE BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 16.97
16.27 31.20
(+4.3 pct) (-0.3 pct) (+1.6%)
Recurring 1.83 2.16 3.60
(-15.3 pct) (+14.4 pct)
(-33.4%) Net 1.03
1.12 2.00
(-7.8 pct) (-2.4 pct) (-36.3%) EPS
Y7.65 Y8.29 Y14.84
Annual div
Y6.50 Y6.50
-Q2 div Y3.25 Y3.25
-Q4 div Y3.25
Y3.25
NOTE - Mie Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
