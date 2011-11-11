Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MIE BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 16.97 16.27 31.20 (+4.3 pct) (-0.3 pct) (+1.6%) Recurring 1.83 2.16 3.60

(-15.3 pct) (+14.4 pct) (-33.4%) Net 1.03 1.12 2.00 (-7.8 pct) (-2.4 pct) (-36.3%) EPS

Y7.65 Y8.29 Y14.84

Annual div Y6.50 Y6.50 -Q2 div Y3.25 Y3.25

-Q4 div Y3.25

Y3.25

NOTE - Mie Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8374.TK1.