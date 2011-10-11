Oct 11 (Reuters) -

UNIMAT SOYOKAZE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 7.96 6.93 (+15.0 pct) (+2.8 pct) Operating 471 mln 412 mln

(+14.5 pct) (+37.3 pct) Recurring 407 mln 267 mln

(+52.4 pct) (+40.1 pct) Net 343 mln 249 mln

(+37.7 pct) (-4.3 pct) EPS Y40.05 Y33.79

NOTE - Unimat Soyokaze Co Ltd is involved in clinical experiments.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9707.TK1.