Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FUKUOKA CHUO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 6.20 5.31 11.00 (+16.8 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+4.0%) Recurring 1.64 382 mln 550 mln

(+328.5 pct) (+174.8 pct) (-35.3%) Net 1.00 207 mln 200 mln (+385.0 pct) (+239.3 pct) (-57.2%) EPS

Y37.05 Y7.65 Y7.37

Shares 27 mln 27 mln

Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Fukuoka Chuo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8540.TK1.