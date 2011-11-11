Nov 11 (Reuters) -
FUKUOKA CHUO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 6.20
5.31 11.00
(+16.8 pct) (-1.1 pct) (+4.0%)
Recurring 1.64 382 mln 550 mln
(+328.5 pct) (+174.8 pct)
(-35.3%) Net 1.00
207 mln 200 mln (+385.0
pct) (+239.3 pct) (-57.2%) EPS
Y37.05 Y7.65 Y7.37
Shares 27 mln 27 mln
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Fukuoka Chuo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
