Nov 11 (Reuters) -
G. TASTE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.38
8.84 16.41
(-5.2 pct) (+21.6 pct) (-7.2%)
Operating prft 472 mln loss 132 mln prft 706 mln
Recurring prft 448 mln loss 188 mln
prft 659 mln Net prft 288 mln
loss 640 mln prft 374 mln EPS
prft Y4.32 loss Y11.51 prft Y5.55
Shares 68 mln 66 mln
Annual div -Q2 div nil
nil
NOTE - G. Taste Co Ltd operates a Sushi bar chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2694.TK1.