Nov 11 (Reuters) -

G. TASTE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.38 8.84 16.41 (-5.2 pct) (+21.6 pct) (-7.2%) Operating prft 472 mln loss 132 mln prft 706 mln

Recurring prft 448 mln loss 188 mln prft 659 mln Net prft 288 mln loss 640 mln prft 374 mln EPS prft Y4.32 loss Y11.51 prft Y5.55 Shares 68 mln 66 mln

Annual div -Q2 div nil

nil

NOTE - G. Taste Co Ltd operates a Sushi bar chain.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

