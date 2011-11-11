Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ICHIKEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.94 24.76 52.00 (+4.8 pct) (-15.8 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 267 mln 350 mln 650 mln
(-23.8 pct) (-17.6 pct) (+24.1%) Recurring 670 mln 307 mln 850 mln (+118.4 pct) (-19.1 pct) (+101.1%) Net
350 mln 308 mln 500 mln
(+13.4 pct) (-17.6 pct) (+12.3%) EPS Y9.75 Y8.60 Y13.93 Shares 36 mln 36 mln Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Ichiken Co Ltd is a general contractor.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1847.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest