Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ICHIKEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.94 24.76 52.00 (+4.8 pct) (-15.8 pct) (+4.0%) Operating 267 mln 350 mln 650 mln

(-23.8 pct) (-17.6 pct) (+24.1%) Recurring 670 mln 307 mln 850 mln (+118.4 pct) (-19.1 pct) (+101.1%) Net

350 mln 308 mln 500 mln

(+13.4 pct) (-17.6 pct) (+12.3%) EPS Y9.75 Y8.60 Y13.93 Shares 36 mln 36 mln Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Ichiken Co Ltd is a general contractor.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1847.TK1.