UPDATE 9-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DAIHO CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 44.18 48.05 112.00 (-8.0 pct) (-6.4 pct) (-3.9%) Operating loss 466 mln loss 171 mln prft 1.30
(+1.3%) Recurring loss 838 mln loss 486 mln prft 1.00
(+15.3%) Net
loss 1.06 loss 319 mln prft 750 mln
(+52.9%)
EPS loss Y16.70 loss Y5.03 prft Y11.81
NOTE - Daiho Construction Co Ltd is a construction company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1822.TK1.
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.