Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NAIGAI TEC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.72 8.69 16.00 (+0.3 pct) (+124.8 pct) (-5.2%) Operating 152 mln 205 mln 220 mln

(-26.0 pct) (-33.7%) Recurring 134 mln 179 mln 175 mln (-24.9 pct) (-38.8%) Net

129 mln 148 mln 165 mln

(-12.7 pct) (-57.6%) EPS Y26.60 Y30.44 Y33.91 Annual div

Y5.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Naigai Tec Corp markets parts for semiconductor-manufacturing equipment..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3374.TK1.