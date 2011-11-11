Nov 11 (Reuters) -

AVELCO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 43.28 44.48 47.20

24.80 (-2.7 pct) (-2.0 pct)

(+9.1%) (+8.3%) Operating 409 mln 417 mln 590 mln

510 mln

(-2.1 pct) (+44.1%)

(+46.6%) Recurring 506 mln 516 mln 680 mln

550 mln

(-2.0 pct) (+34.3%)

(+38.3%) Net 276 mln 162 mln 320 mln

260 mln

(+70.2 pct) (+15.7%)

(+27.7%) EPS Y26.04 Y15.30 Y30.12

Y24.47 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y12.00

-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00

Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Avelco Corp is major producer of tile, airconditioning and other housing-related works.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7539.TK1.