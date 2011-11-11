Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HOKKOKU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 29.77
29.35 55.00
(+1.4 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-4.9%)
Recurring 6.10 4.31 10.00
(+41.5 pct) (+90.5 pct)
(-8.7%) Net 3.45
2.47 6.00
(+39.4 pct) (-37.2 pct) (-13.5%) EPS
Y10.32 Y7.30 Y18.09
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Hokkoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8363.TK1.