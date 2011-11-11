Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HOKKOKU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 29.77 29.35 55.00 (+1.4 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-4.9%) Recurring 6.10 4.31 10.00

(+41.5 pct) (+90.5 pct)

(-8.7%) Net 3.45 2.47 6.00 (+39.4 pct) (-37.2 pct) (-13.5%) EPS

Y10.32 Y7.30 Y18.09

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Hokkoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

