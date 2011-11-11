BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
DENKI KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.97 19.91 38.00 (-29.8 pct) (+6.3 pct) (-14.9%) Operating loss 466 mln prft 1.01 prft 1.15
(+3.5 pct) (-55.0%) Recurring loss 334 mln prft 1.14 prft 1.40
(+0.4 pct) (-49.9%) Net
loss 528 mln prft 510 mln prft 500 mln
(-13.3 pct) (-55.8%)
EPS loss Y7.89 prft Y7.47 prft Y7.46 Annual div
Y5.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Denki Kogyo Co Ltd manufactures telecommunications antennas.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6706.TK1.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
