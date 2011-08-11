Aug 11 (Reuters) -
BEST BRIDAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.67
17.19 40.40
(+8.7 pct) (+14.4 pct) (+5.1%)
Operating 1.88 2.70 5.47
(-30.2 pct) (+8.5 pct)
(-24.3%) Recurring 1.85
2.54 5.42
(-27.1 pct) (+1.8 pct) (-22.0%) Net
551 mln 1.37 2.36
(-59.7 pct) (-2.5 pct)
(-37.5%) EPS Y2,251.97
Y16,764.52 Y9,640.52 Annual div
Y2,000.00 Y4,200.00
-Q2 div Y1,000.00 Y2,500.00
-Q4 div Y1,700.00
Y1,000.00
NOTE - Best Bridal Inc. operates guesthouses and wedding
business.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2418.TK1.