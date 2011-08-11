BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 49.00 49.60 Operating 2.25 2.10 Recurring 2.80 2.50 Net 1.35 1.30 NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3001.TK1.
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 7 percent drop in full-year trading profit, missing average analysts' forecasts, as tough market conditions in China and Saudi Arabia kept growth in check.