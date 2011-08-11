Aug 11 (Reuters) -

KATAKURA INDUSTRIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 49.00 49.60 Operating 2.25 2.10 Recurring 2.80 2.50 Net 1.35 1.30 NOTE - Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a producer of garments, underwear and stockings. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3001.TK1.