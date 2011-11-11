Nov 11 (Reuters) -
T.HASEGAWA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 44.25 45.17 45.33
21.30 (-2.0 pct) (+4.4 pct)
(+2.4%) (+2.7%)
Operating 4.58 4.42 4.70
2.06 (+3.6 pct) (+41.7 pct)
(+2.6%) (+14.0%)
Recurring 4.80 4.54 4.96
2.18 (+5.7 pct) (+42.4 pct)
(+3.3%) (+10.4%)
Net 3.12 2.84 3.26
1.44 (+9.7 pct) (+58.5 pct)
(+4.6%) (+8.0%)
EPS Y75.02 Y67.96 Y78.50
Y34.67
Annual div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y10.00 -Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - T.Hasegawa Co Ltd is the second-biggest maker of
fragrance, aromatic chemicals.
