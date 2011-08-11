BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
IO DATA DEVICE INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 45.34 45.00 Operating prft 18 mln loss 300 mln Recurring loss 429 mln loss 700 mln Net loss 601 mln loss 550 mln
NOTE - IO Data Device Inc manufactures PC memory boards.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6916.TK1.
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal