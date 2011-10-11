Oct 11 (Reuters) -
MEIKO NETWORK JAPAN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 13.72 12.86 14.82
7.37 (+6.7 pct)
(+8.1%) (+4.4%)
Operating 3.36 3.11 3.58
2.09 (+8.2 pct)
(+6.3%) (+4.4%)
Recurring 3.48 3.24 3.58
2.09 (+7.2 pct)
(+2.9%) (+0.1%)
Net 1.92 1.90 2.03
1.18 (+1.4 pct)
(+5.6%) (+2.0%)
EPS Y69.55 Y60.82 Y73.62
Y42.71
Diluted EPS Y69.55 Y60.82
Annual div Y22.00
Y20.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div
Y10.00 Y9.00 Y12.00 -Q4 div
Y12.00 Y11.00 Y13.00
NOTE - Meiko Network Japan Corp runs cram schools.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
