Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO CATHODE LABORATORY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.74 2.05 Operating loss 126 mln loss 220 mln Recurring loss 145 mln loss 228 mln Net loss 155 mln loss 251 mln

NOTE - Tokyo Cathode Laboratory Co Ltd produces semiconductor testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6868.TK1.