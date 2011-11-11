Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOKYO CATHODE LABORATORY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.74 2.05 Operating loss 126 mln loss 220 mln Recurring loss 145 mln loss 228 mln Net loss 155 mln loss 251 mln
NOTE - Tokyo Cathode Laboratory Co Ltd produces semiconductor testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6868.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest