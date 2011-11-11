Nov 11 (Reuters) -

DAIDO KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.08 19.05 39.00 (+0.1 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+2.8%) Operating 433 mln 665 mln 1.15

(-34.9 pct) (-19.8%) Recurring 481 mln 573 mln 950 mln (-15.9 pct) (-31.6%) Net

249 mln 253 mln 400 mln

(-1.7 pct) (-52.8%) EPS Y5.30 Y5.39 Y8.50 Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Daido Kogyo Co Ltd manufactures chains, conveyors, rims, wheels and spokes.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6373.TK1.