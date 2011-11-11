Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OKADA AIYON CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.63 2.56 7.20 (+41.8 pct) (+22.5 pct) (+36.0%) Operating prft 264 mln loss 56 mln prft 480 mln (+1043.2%) Recurring prft 271 mln loss 62 mln prft 480 mln

(+1583.3%) Net

prft 243 mln loss 50 mln prft 380 mln

(+532.1%)

EPS prft Y39.36 loss Y8.11 prft Y61.34 Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Okada Aiyon Corp is a construction machinary trader specialising in hydraulic breakers.

