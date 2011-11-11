Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OKADA AIYON CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.63 2.56 7.20 (+41.8 pct) (+22.5 pct) (+36.0%) Operating prft 264 mln loss 56 mln prft 480 mln (+1043.2%) Recurring prft 271 mln loss 62 mln prft 480 mln
(+1583.3%) Net
prft 243 mln loss 50 mln prft 380 mln
(+532.1%)
EPS prft Y39.36 loss Y8.11 prft Y61.34 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Okada Aiyon Corp is a construction machinary trader specialising in hydraulic breakers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6294.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest