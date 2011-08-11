Aug 11 (Reuters) -
TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.82
13.57 27.17 56.42
(+1.9 pct) (-7.8 pct)
Operating 1.77 1.65 1.94
3.82 (+6.9 pct) (+11.5 pct)
Recurring 1.91
1.76 2.07 4.10
(+8.7 pct) (+8.3 pct) Net
1.06 971 mln 967 mln
1.71 (+8.8 pct) (+29.4 pct)
EPS Y23.52
Y21.62 Y21.52 Y37.96
NOTE - Tohokushinsha Film Corp is engaged mainly in
production of TV programmes and commercial films.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2329.TK1.