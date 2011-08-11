Aug 11 (Reuters) -

FORVAL REAL STRAIGHT INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 117 mln 133 mln 210 mln 480 mln

(-12.3 pct) (-3.2 pct)

Operating loss 26 mln loss 18 mln loss 10 mln prft 10 mln Recurring loss 26 mln loss 18 mln loss 10 mln prft 10 mln Net loss 26 mln loss 18 mln loss 15 mln

prft 5 mln EPS loss Y151.68 loss Y132.13 loss Y84.46 prft Y28.15

NOTE - Forval Real Straight Inc provides information technology-related consulting services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

