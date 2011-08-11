Aug 11 (Reuters) -
FORVAL REAL STRAIGHT INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 117 mln
133 mln 210 mln 480 mln
(-12.3 pct) (-3.2 pct)
Operating loss 26 mln loss 18 mln
loss 10 mln prft 10 mln
Recurring loss 26 mln loss 18 mln loss 10 mln
prft 10 mln
Net loss 26 mln loss 18 mln loss 15 mln
prft 5 mln
EPS loss Y151.68 loss Y132.13 loss Y84.46
prft Y28.15
NOTE - Forval Real Straight Inc provides information
technology-related consulting services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9423.TK1.