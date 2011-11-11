Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKUDEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.72

7.07 Operating 99 mln 52 mln Recurring

125 mln 80 mln

Net 70 mln

28 mln EPS Y8.85

Y3.50 Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Tokuden Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3437.TK1.