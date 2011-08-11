UPDATE 1-S.Korea on high alert as 2nd strain of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
SEKISUI MACHINERY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div nil -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Sekisui Machinery Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of metal molds for plastic molding. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6487.TK1.
* Seeks to import more vaccines (Recasts with highest alert status, adds comments)
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.