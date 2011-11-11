Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KITAGAWA IRON WORKS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 21.50 17.42 43.00 (+23.4 pct) (+52.4 pct) (+14.1%) Operating 625 mln 376 mln 1.50

(+66.1 pct) (+35.4%) Recurring 490 mln 445 mln 1.50 (+10.3 pct) (+11.7%) Net

264 mln 477 mln 1.00

(-44.6 pct) (-49.5%) EPS Y2.76 Y4.98 Y10.45 Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Kitagawa Iron Works Co Ltd makes meehanite castings, construction machinery and lathe chucks.

