Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SHIZUOKA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 13.50 yen 13.00 yen
NOTE - Shizuoka Bank Ltd is a regional bank. If there
is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to
the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8355.TK1.