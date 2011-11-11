Nov 11 (Reuters) -
OENON HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
58.32 58.76 84.00
(-0.7 pct) (+1.9 pct)
Operating 1.43 1.10 2.20
(+29.7 pct)
Recurring 1.39 1.02 2.10
(+35.8 pct) Net
320 mln 343 mln 750 mln
(-6.8 pct)
EPS Y4.91 Y5.26 Y11.49
NOTE - Oenon Holdings Inc is a distiller of alcoholic
beverages, focusing on 'shochu' distilled spirits.
