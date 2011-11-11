Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OENON HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

58.32 58.76 84.00

(-0.7 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating 1.43 1.10 2.20

(+29.7 pct) Recurring 1.39 1.02 2.10

(+35.8 pct) Net

320 mln 343 mln 750 mln

(-6.8 pct) EPS Y4.91 Y5.26 Y11.49

NOTE - Oenon Holdings Inc is a distiller of alcoholic beverages, focusing on 'shochu' distilled spirits.

