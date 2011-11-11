Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ASIA AIR SURVEY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

16.99 21.82

(-22.1 pct) (+34.9 pct) Operating 101 mln 1.14

(-91.1 pct) Recurring 61 mln 1.13

(-94.6 pct) Net

loss 39 mln prft 919 mln EPS

loss Y2.54 prft Y63.77 Annual div

Y3.00 Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y3.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Asia Air Survey Co Ltd is an aerial survey and construction consulting company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9233.TK1.