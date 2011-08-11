BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
1ST HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.81 5.57 Operating 2.23 1.94 Recurring 2.32 2.05 Net 1.26 1.16 NOTE - 1st Holdings Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3644.TK1.
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
