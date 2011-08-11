Aug 11 (Reuters) -
KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 544 mln
827 mln 1.50 2.80
(-34.2 pct) (-10.3 pct)
Operating loss 157 mln loss 79 mln loss 110 mln
loss 330 mln
Recurring loss 171 mln loss 86 mln loss 140 mln
loss 410 mln
Net loss 173 mln loss 88 mln loss 145 mln
loss 420 mln
EPS loss Y16.66 loss Y8.51 loss Y13.89
loss Y40.24
NOTE - Kamogawa Grand Hotel Ltd is a hotel operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9695.TK1.