Aug 11 (Reuters) -

KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 544 mln 827 mln 1.50 2.80 (-34.2 pct) (-10.3 pct) Operating loss 157 mln loss 79 mln loss 110 mln loss 330 mln Recurring loss 171 mln loss 86 mln loss 140 mln loss 410 mln Net loss 173 mln loss 88 mln loss 145 mln loss 420 mln EPS loss Y16.66 loss Y8.51 loss Y13.89 loss Y40.24

NOTE - Kamogawa Grand Hotel Ltd is a hotel operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9695.TK1.