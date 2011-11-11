Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KOATSU KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.21 8.74 6.09

3.60 (-29.0 pct) (-22.9 pct)

(-1.9%) (-1.0%) Operating 227 mln 93 mln 111 mln

213 mln

(+143.1 pct) (-72.6 pct) (-50.9%)

(-29.4%) Recurring 236 mln 79 mln 87 mln

197 mln

(+197.9 pct) (-76.0 pct) (-63.1%)

(-35.5%) Net prft 223 mln loss 1.42 prft 77 mln prft 192 mln

(-65.4%)

(-64.4%) EPS prft Y29.45 loss Y187.07 prft Y10.18 prft Y25.36 Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Koatsu Kogyo Co Ltd is a medium-sized construction and engineering company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

