Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KURAMOTO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.01 8.89 10.10

(-21.2 pct) (-17.3 pct) Operating 660 mln 1.12 1.10

(-40.8 pct) Recurring 508 mln 827 mln 900 mln

(-38.5 pct) Net loss 212 mln prft 727 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y13.15 prft Y47.56 prft Y6.19 EPS Y45.07

NOTE - Kuramoto Co Ltd is involved in the grinding and purification of glass substrates.

